Matt Griffin

Zulama Ticket Back

Matt Griffin
Matt Griffin
  • Save
Zulama Ticket Back print knockout
Download color palette

Detail of the back of the Zulama golden ticket piece. Sadly, Modtone paper has been nixed due to budget concerns.

349d9d17995610e3bb4d834d74aecf91
Rebound of
Golden Ticket
By Matt Griffin
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Matt Griffin
Matt Griffin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Griffin

View profile
    • Like