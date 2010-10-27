Joel Fisher

Bmore

Joel Fisher
Joel Fisher
  • Save
Bmore baltimore flush
Download color palette

I love the city, but like any, it's got issues.
Home of Homicide and The Wire, for a reason.

Welcome to Charm City.

54e284c4f822de6a5392143fa76e7a6a
Rebound of
Augusta
By Chris Harrison
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Joel Fisher
Joel Fisher

More by Joel Fisher

View profile
    • Like