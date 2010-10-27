🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I contemplated posting this for awhile. It's significantly reduced to show much more then 400 x 300 would reveal at full size. I know the whole point of dribbble is to show details from what you're working on, rather than the whole thing... But, I decided to post this anyway. I feel like this crop is a much better representation of the feel I'm going for than the previous shot (rebounded) I posted.
Regardless, this is a classic case of working within tight brand guidelines which aren't all that inspirational. I'm doing my best to make it work though. So far, I'm fairly satisfied with what I've got.