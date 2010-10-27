owen the owen.

adventure time dvd menu. dvd menu typography
i'm adding typography and turning these lovely background illustrations* into dvd menus for this awesome cartoon network show.

*credit to: Phil Rynda, Paul Linsley, and Nick Jennings for illustrations. http://www.flickr.com/photos/84568447@N00/sets/72157623600706180/

[© Cartoon Network.]

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
