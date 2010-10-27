Nikolay Verin

Kalinin

Nikolay Verin
Nikolay Verin
  • Save
Kalinin russia tver kalinin
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I'm living in Tver city. This city is located in Russia.
But I was born at Khazakhstan in Guriev city there
I spent 17 years of my life. It was nice time.

5ed8ea96a0dd4e8dfb94eb74de8b1ac9
Rebound of
Utah
By Geof Crowl
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Nikolay Verin
Nikolay Verin

More by Nikolay Verin

View profile
    • Like