Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Romo
La Visual

Tropical Bauhaus

Matt Romo
La Visual
Matt Romo for La Visual
  • Save
Tropical Bauhaus identity toucan tropical bauhaus concept logo vector branding
Download color palette

We conceptualized a branding identity called Tropical Bauhaus for a line of supplements based in South America. The identity featured geometric patterns and Swiss typography inspired by Bauhaus. The concept didn't make the final cut but we loved the idea so we thought we would show it off.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2019
La Visual
La Visual
Sharing the heart & soul of your brand through great design

More by La Visual

View profile
    • Like