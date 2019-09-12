Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We conceptualized a branding identity called Tropical Bauhaus for a line of supplements based in South America. The identity featured geometric patterns and Swiss typography inspired by Bauhaus. The concept didn't make the final cut but we loved the idea so we thought we would show it off.