Diligo - Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's part of the brand identity i developed for Diligo, a Beauty and Skincare store based on London.
Their name means Love in Latin, hence the heart D 💚
Feel free to save this post for later inspiration!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com