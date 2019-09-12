Flight Booking App

Trending designs to inspire you
Our latest design concept is about simplifying the whole flight booking experience. If you’ve ever wanted to build an app like this one (or if you’re a frequent traveler), you should definitely check this out!
✈️ It’s more than just time-saving. Once the user gets a boarding pass, s/he just scans the barcode on the screen at airport security checkpoints and at the gate during boarding. Using just the app. So, yes, it’s not just time-saving - it’s also easy and paper-saving.
💬 We planed to focus the user primarily on flight information and make the experience more comfortable to explore. To achieve it, we used the power of space and font weights.
Press 👍 if you like it and say
What is the thing you hate the most about booking apps?
Booking cars, flights, hotel rooms - whatever.
Created by Ilya Utkin
Created by Ilya Utkin
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
