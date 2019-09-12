Flight Booking App

Our latest design concept is about simplifying the whole flight booking experience. If you’ve ever wanted to build an app like this one (or if you’re a frequent traveler), you should definitely check this out!



✈️ It’s more than just time-saving. Once the user gets a boarding pass, s/he just scans the barcode on the screen at airport security checkpoints and at the gate during boarding. Using just the app. So, yes, it’s not just time-saving - it’s also easy and paper-saving.

💬 We planed to focus the user primarily on flight information and make the experience more comfortable to explore. To achieve it, we used the power of space and font weights.



What is the thing you hate the most about booking apps?

Booking cars, flights, hotel rooms - whatever.

