UX/UI Food-court Ordering App Design - Onboarding

UX/UI Food-court Ordering App Design - Onboarding ordering splash screen uidesign food app illustration food and drink uxdesign jak interaction design design app onboarding
Ordering Application For Automatically Ordering And Payment Solution at Digital Food-court

This is an application in the solution of automatic payment at the self-service food-court. Includes allowing customers to choose and pay for the food at kiosks located in convenient locations in the food court or via mobile application.

