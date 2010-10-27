Sebastiaan de With ✏️

Netherlands

Netherlands depressing rainy crouwel type grid
Wim Crouwel's New Alphabet used, as one of the Netherlands's premiere typographic artists I figured it'd only be fitting.

my rainy grey flatland place. We live below sea level, you know!

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
