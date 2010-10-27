Daniel Jilg

Mid Semester Party

Daniel Jilg
Daniel Jilg
  • Save
Mid Semester Party flyer poster party
Download color palette

Flyer for a party. The background image is stock. Do comment on the typography though.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Daniel Jilg
Daniel Jilg

More by Daniel Jilg

View profile
    • Like