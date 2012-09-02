Joe White

Natural Oil

Joe White
Joe White
Hire Me
  • Save
Natural Oil logo design logo graphic designer oil hand lotion natural omega heart collage
Download color palette

Some revisions
Collages = Loads of fun v2.0!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 2, 2012
Joe White
Joe White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joe White

View profile
    • Like