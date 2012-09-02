Main Service

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Managed to snap some pics for my church's website this sunday. It's sort of semi-live at the moment but I'm not telling anyone about it. Except everyone on dribbble, of course. Any feedback is welcome, it's not fully working at the moment! Consider it a live beta, if you will. This is a sort of mid-way to live point because we needed to get it live to announce an upcoming event, but I'm going to be refreshing it and making it like the previous shot in this project very soon!
As for this shot itself, this is just a bit of detail from the homepage.