Mark Riggan

Portfolio Site

Mark Riggan
Mark Riggan
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio Site portfolio site website design typography projects branding blue metro navigation
Download color palette

Just wrapped up and launched my redesigned personal portfolio site. Still a lot to work on but I'm happy with where it's at now. Built from scratch with mobile first, responsive framework and retina display support. Love to hear any feedback as I'll continue to improve it.

Check it out: http://www.markriggandesign.com

Mark Riggan
Mark Riggan
Pixels, Code, and Lots of Video Games.
Hire Me

More by Mark Riggan

View profile
    • Like