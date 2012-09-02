Astro Boy - Hi No Tori (Phoenix) Cross over

Working on Astro Boy for an imaginary "final chapter" of Tezuka's Hi No Tori saga which he never got to finish. To create Astro, I photographed a very large toy which I purchased from Japan, then drew it, then combined the photo with the drawing, adding tattoos, and a chrome overlay more noticeable around his feet. The piece will be finished in acrylic and showcased at Aburiya Toranoko on Sep 28th, and then likely at Downtown Disney's Wonderground Gallery the following month.