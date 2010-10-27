Jeremiah Chiu

Fire! for Artificial Hell exhibition

Fire! for Artificial Hell exhibition video fire artificial color len lye whoa
Still from Fire! video for the inaugural exhibition at BackSpace Gallery : Artificial Hell. Opening Friday, October 29/2010.

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
