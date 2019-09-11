Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Melinda Brinker
Campaignium

Canopy Logo Concept

Melinda Brinker
Campaignium
Melinda Brinker for Campaignium
retro logo home outdoor logo branding vector illustration mountain outdoors agrihood housing logo design building architecture graphic design
Proposed logo for Canopy, an agrihood in southwest Missouri.

Canopy is a housing community that strives to protect land from conventional urban sprawl and preserve portions of land for conservation, agriculture and recreation.

