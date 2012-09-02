Samantha Kallis

Sin Eater WIP 2

Sin Eater WIP 2
A WIP snippet of a painting I'm doing for Light Grey Art Lab's upcoming "Tarot, Mystics and the Occult" show.

Posted on Sep 2, 2012
