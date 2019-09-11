Tess Gadwa

A Statistical Model for Cognitive Selection Bias

DATA SCIENTIST

Developed, built, and tested a model grounded in probability theory that accurately predicts bias and polarization in highly decentralized communities, in consultation with Joe Benson, Ph.D., Professor of Mathematics at Macalester College. This model highlights the special vulnerabilities of highly decentralized communities (FOSS, Twitter, Reddit) to hidden bias. Our findings shed light on inequities in STEM and polarization within online media. We hope to find the resources to continue our work and publish further analysis. http://networkbias.com

ROLES: Model creation, poster design, poster and article copy

Posted on Sep 11, 2019
