A Statistical Model for Cognitive Selection Bias

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DATA SCIENTIST
Developed, built, and tested a model grounded in probability theory that accurately predicts bias and polarization in highly decentralized communities, in consultation with Joe Benson, Ph.D., Professor of Mathematics at Macalester College. This model highlights the special vulnerabilities of highly decentralized communities (FOSS, Twitter, Reddit) to hidden bias. Our findings shed light on inequities in STEM and polarization within online media. We hope to find the resources to continue our work and publish further analysis. http://networkbias.com
ROLES: Model creation, poster design, poster and article copy