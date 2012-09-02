GEN SADAKANE

Fun.Pull.to.Refresh.gif ios app iphone photography community eyeem animation gif fun
Everybody knows the quite boring loading spinners, so lets get more entertained and have fun while loading.

(Its not implemented yet but check the free app for andro, iphone & windows here: http://eyeem.com/app)

Posted on Sep 2, 2012
