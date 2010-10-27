Adam Polselli

iPhone popover

Adam Polselli
Adam Polselli
  • Save
iPhone popover iphone ios popover settings menu rdio
Download color palette

Working on the UI to bring some of the Rdio Station functionality to our mobile apps. This settings popover allows you to customize your Rdio Station as it's playing. I modeled it after the popover in iBooks.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Adam Polselli
Adam Polselli

More by Adam Polselli

View profile
    • Like