Jimi Ivankovic

Mistique Box app design

Jimi Ivankovic
Jimi Ivankovic
  • Save
Mistique Box app design app iphone design ui graphic taptapdesign web design graphic design studio app store box wooden pattern amazing cool ux modern clean store
Download color palette

Working on designing an app for a cool little mystery game. Still in the starting phase so far :)

Jimi Ivankovic
Jimi Ivankovic

More by Jimi Ivankovic

View profile
    • Like