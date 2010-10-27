David Brooks

An in-progress design for a client logo. Their company focuses on data and information services. All of the elements were created from scratch and vectorized in Fireworks.

Initially I was going to use real tools, but the metaphor wasn't solid enough. Instead of things like the screwdriver I posted previously we thought it best to include elements they actually use in their business.

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
