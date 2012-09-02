30two (Duncan Rynehart)

Love Of Dub Heart

Love Of Dub Heart typographic black heart pen and ink
Finally picking up this project again and have refined the text to work in a heart shape. What do you think?

Rebound of
Love Of Dub Inked
Posted on Sep 2, 2012
