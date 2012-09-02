Tamara Maksimovic

Garmoond

This was a student project that I have done 2 years ago. Our task was to develop a typeface concept based on the Garmond font, inventing some new details, refreshing and making it different, step outside the box and give it a personal touch.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Gar-MOON-d/5012409

Posted on Sep 2, 2012
