London 2012 Olympics

I was commissioned to create a series of illustrations for the official London 2012 Olympic Games programmes.

Sadly the feature was dropped at the last minute - I have posted more images and information here: http://zaraillustrates.tumblr.com/post/30722082098

Posted on Sep 2, 2012
