Ryan McMaster

Interlink Logo

Ryan McMaster
Ryan McMaster
  • Save
Interlink Logo logo vintage texture blue conference
Download color palette

Trying to do a logo / treatment for an upcoming conference. I think it's almost there - would love feedback on the logo and styling. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Ryan McMaster
Ryan McMaster
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan McMaster

View profile
    • Like