Rich Baird

Clean Energy

Rich Baird
Rich Baird
  • Save
Clean Energy logos sustainability lightening leaf energy environment sustainable green logo identity clean logomark marque
Download color palette

There's a couple of similar compounds but don't think it's been done quite like this before. The lightning forms the central vascular tissue of the leaf. Perhaps @Jens Windolf this is something of interest? Seems more of a natural union of the two forms.

Update.
While I created this idea independently and consider it the obvious next logical step for Jen's project - http://drbl.in/fdyA - this has been done before - http://goo.gl/6Cfon

Rich Baird
Rich Baird

More by Rich Baird

View profile
    • Like