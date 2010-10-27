Aaron Harlow

CD Jewel Case Mockup PSD

CD Jewel Case Mockup PSD
I created a simple CD Jewel Case Mockup PSD to use for my portfolio site and I'd like to share.

Free for commercial use.

Let me know if you find it useful!
Full Preview: http://cl.ly/f97329c3f9e20e89cce8
Download PSD: http://cl.ly/6c288b94953f7505ba6f

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
