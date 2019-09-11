Sean Ford

S Hexagon

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
S Hexagon s digital web tech inspiration marketing business graphic branding icon design letter abstract typography mark geometric identity symbol brand logo
Download color palette

Just for fun. I think I've seen similar concepts but not this execution. Thoughts?

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like