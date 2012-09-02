Fred Carriedo

Red Metal Door

Fred Carriedo
Fred Carriedo
Hire Me
  • Save
Red Metal Door story handmade visual debbie millman connect the dots numbers
Download color palette

From the Visual Storytelling Workshop with Debbie Millman. I was challenged to write an essay and to visualize it. Debbie helped in the process.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 2, 2012
Fred Carriedo
Fred Carriedo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fred Carriedo

View profile
    • Like