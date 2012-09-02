Doug Houvener

Lumberjacks

Lumberjacks logo lumberjack
In celebration of the 1st glorious day of college football this year, a logo I did for my FCS fantasy football team (which is winning handily thanks to Shakir Bell).

Posted on Sep 2, 2012
