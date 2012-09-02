Henry Modisett

Wunder

Henry Modisett
Henry Modisett
  • Save
Wunder currently wunderground weather minimal
Download color palette

Big update to Currently tonight!

I am excited to say we have plugged in Wunderground

I wrote a blog post about all the changes we made here

View all tags
Posted on Sep 2, 2012
Henry Modisett
Henry Modisett

More by Henry Modisett

View profile
    • Like