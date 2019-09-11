Abinash Mohanty

Fashion eMag iOS App 1.5

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Fashion eMag iOS App 1.5 clean icon design video branding app design sketch discover blue interface ux uiux graphics uidesign product ui colors ios app fashion
Download color palette

Hey Guys! I’ve added video section into our fashion eMag app. You can also explore top international fashion design section under the same hood. More screens are coming up. Stay tuned!

I hope you like it.

Glad to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

2774da4b06309e1a720e7190c62ae5f7
Rebound of
Fashion eMag App iOS 1 4
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like