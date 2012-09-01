Josh Riser

Bizpress - Business Wordpress Theme

Bizpress - Business Wordpress Theme
After finishing the last theme, I was bored, and started on a new project. This one is going to be strictly Wordpress. Not HTML then Wordpress like the other one. I'm pretty satisfied with this so far.

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
