Alex Horncliff - Logo Grid

Alex Horncliff - Logo Grid logo illustration design typography brand identity negative space logotype designer smart mark logomark negativespace thunder thunderbolt voltage volt typogaphy negative space logo lettermark identity designer branding brand
Back on 2018, i created this logo for Alex Horncliff, a Personal Trainer that didn't want to restrict his Branding for fitness. He requested me to keep it somehow general while conveying Energy.

I was happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

Press like if you see the negative space thunder

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

