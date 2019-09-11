Turo Support Portal

Turo is a San Francisco based peer-to-peer carsharing company. The company allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles via an online and mobile interface. The service has over 4 million registered users and 170,000 privately owned cars available for rental. Turo reached out to us to help redesign their Customer Support experience that was hosted on the Zendesk platform. It was a unique opportunity to define what a 5-star, custom branded support experience looks and feels like.

The main challenge they faced with their existing support portal was that users weren't able to find any information themselves so they had to create ticket requests. Tickets are crucial and should be addressed as soon as possible, but the high-volume of tickets overloaded the support team and they were falling behind. Our goals were twofold: increase the "self-serving" score and design a fresh, Turo branded look for the support portal.

As a result of the redesign, the navigation and usability of the support experience improved. The "self-service" score increased by 58% — an incredible outcome. The updated search box and articles layout increased the content readability by 4X. All of this helped to off-load the support team’s overflow by 30% and help them get back on track.

🚗 Read full case study