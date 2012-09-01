Dan Horan

New Badge

Dan Horan
Dan Horan
  • Save
New Badge badge factory trade mark wisdom museo liberator knockout
Download color palette

Working on a badge for the back of a co-branded shirt. I am at the point that I don't hate it anymore but I have been staring at it for too long.

Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Dan Horan
Dan Horan

More by Dan Horan

View profile
    • Like