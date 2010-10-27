Matt Lehman

Outsider's Inn

Matt Lehman
Matt Lehman
  • Save
Outsider's Inn bobby brown
Download color palette

Found this old logo I did while working at CMT. It was a reality show about Bobby Brown "roughing it" at this inn in the Smoky Mtns. I couldn't make this up if I tried.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Matt Lehman
Matt Lehman

More by Matt Lehman

View profile
    • Like