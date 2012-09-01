Taylor Cohron

Iris -WIP

Iris -WIP bowtie ecoute vinyl music transatlantic awesome heres the link even!
Work In Progress version of the first ever Retina Bowtie Theme.Don't worry, it will have a non-retina siblings too. Maybe even Ecoute cousins!

Bigger but not full sneak peak: http://cl.ly/JBKD

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
