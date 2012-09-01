Thomas Fitzpatrick

Download PDF Illustration

Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Hire Me
  • Save
Download PDF Illustration digital typography pdf icon illustration clouds book folder download arrow circle texture
Download color palette

Another super quick and simple illustration for this project.

905f87dbdfdd7e629df2c996bee617dd
Rebound of
Finder Illustrations
By Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Illustrator and designer, currently art directing buns.
Hire Me

More by Thomas Fitzpatrick

View profile
    • Like