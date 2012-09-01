Joan Andrade

One+ Calendar

Joan Andrade
Joan Andrade
  • Save
One+ Calendar calendar iphone ipad icon pen one
Download color palette

Calendar icon for my new icon project..
If anyone know how can i put a zero on left for the number between 1 and 9, please let me know..

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Joan Andrade
Joan Andrade

More by Joan Andrade

View profile
    • Like