Phuse

Alchemy Learning Project - Unit Level View - Final

Phuse
Phuse
Hire Us
  • Save
Alchemy Learning Project - Unit Level View - Final design tom application teaching learning buttons brand mitch
Download color palette

Final version of the Alchemy application UI that we decided on! Really nice mix between our first and fourth iterations - loving it!

Ab95d41a14bd4867cd1a7ed6a337d40d
Rebound of
Alchemy Learning Project - Unit Level View w/ Brand
By Phuse
View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Phuse
Phuse
Hire Us

More by Phuse

View profile
    • Like