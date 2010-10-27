Penina Finger

doityourself.com Halloween Feature

Penina Finger
Penina Finger
  • Save
doityourself.com Halloween Feature halloween branding doityourself.com design web design editorial design
Download color palette

Found my little police buddy on iStockphoto:
http://www.istockphoto.com/stock-photo-5542288-young-police-woman.php

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Penina Finger
Penina Finger

More by Penina Finger

View profile
    • Like