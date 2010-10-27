Dan Auer

King Pong variants

King Pong variants font typeface text typography
I just wrapped up a single-variant font named King Pong, but I'm thinking about adding more styles to the family. The first one's the original (King Pong 55), with two options below: King Pong 45 Fluffy and King Pong 45. Whatcha guys think? Keep going?

Posted on Oct 27, 2010
