Proposed Brightness Slider and Wifi Switcher for iOS

(see better video here: http://cl.ly/JBiI/wifi_switch.mp4)
Frustrated by the fact that Apple deems it necessary to include volume control in the utility tray (despite dedicated hardware buttons for volume control on all phones), I've decided to make better use of the space by replacing volume with brightness control and adding an easy toggle for accessing wifi settings.
Check the attached video for a better view.