Jason Perez

Proposed Brightness Slider and Wifi Switcher for iOS

Jason Perez
Jason Perez
  • Save
Proposed Brightness Slider and Wifi Switcher for iOS ios interface ux ui brightness ease wifi wireless easy apple iphone tray network
Download color palette

(see better video here: http://cl.ly/JBiI/wifi_switch.mp4)

Frustrated by the fact that Apple deems it necessary to include volume control in the utility tray (despite dedicated hardware buttons for volume control on all phones), I've decided to make better use of the space by replacing volume with brightness control and adding an easy toggle for accessing wifi settings.

Check the attached video for a better view.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Jason Perez
Jason Perez

More by Jason Perez

View profile
    • Like