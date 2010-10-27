Ryan Putnam

Mummy Text

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
Mummy Text vector illustrator typography tutorial mummy halloween
Download color palette

Working on a Illustrator tutorial.

Update: Just posted the tutorial Create A Mummy Text Effect In Illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like