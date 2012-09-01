Edi Gil

Plans And Pricing Page

Edi Gil
Edi Gil
Hire Me
  • Save
Plans And Pricing Page pricing plans proxima nova sign in sign up dots button ux ui navigation modern textured
Download color palette

It was a long time since I uploaded something.

Real pixels:
http://goo.gl/p2BhH

More stuff coming soon, this is just something I decided to share that was done some time ago, either way the site is going online soon so it might be interesting to get some thoughts about the pricing page.

Cheers,
Gil

Edi Gil
Edi Gil
Product Designer. I code too.
Hire Me

More by Edi Gil

View profile
    • Like