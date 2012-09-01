Lyndon Willoughby

Emotion Chip Design

robot 3d extrude
I loved using the 3D extrude style on my previous work, but as that piece didn't end up seeing use I thought i"d repurpose the effect. It's a branding concept for my freelance work.

Rebound of
Team55 Background
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
