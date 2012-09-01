phonetrait logo

Paul Steinhilber

Logo for the iPhone app phonetrait.

phonetrait 2.0 will be available on the App Store this fall.
If you want to be notified or to take part in the beta, sign up here.

Posted on Sep 1, 2012
